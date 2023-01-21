“Embarrass Everyone Else That Plays Golf”: Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie Woods Was Once Publicly Called Out by Ashamed F1 Driver on Twitter

The life of a Formula 1 driver can be a blur sometimes. Both on the track and off of it! Driving at breakneck speeds around the world, as amazingly fun as it sounds, can become a bit tedious. That’s exactly why it wouldn’t come as a surprise to learn that a few of the drivers have taken up the sport of golf as a hobby. The world of Golf is arguably Stark opposite to that of Formula 1, and hence, becomes the perfect respite for the drivers. And McLaren’s star boy, Lando Norris, is no different.

Norris has become an avid golfer over the years. However, as it turns out, his passion for the sport is actually courtesy of his ex-McLaren teammate, Carlos Sainz. That being said, Norris has become a full-blown golf aficionado. And back in 2020, the 23-year-old took to his Twitter account to post a remarkable piece of commentary about his then-newly found passion for golf.

Formula One F1. United States Grand Prix. Circuit of the Americas. Austin, Texas. US October 20, 2022. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. and McLaren’s Lando Norris during a press conference ahead of the United States Grand Prix. REUTERS/Mike Segar.

The 2020 PNC Championship [a father-son competition] was an unforgettable one. And it was largely down to the pair of Legend Tiger Woods and his son Charlie. As per Golf.com, “The 11-year-old hit a 5-wood in the spitting image of his father, contorting his body to hook the ball onto the green within feet of the hole.”

“Charlie then stepped up to the putt and rolled in the putt — the only eagle of the day — as Tiger grinned from ear to ear. It was Charlie’s first career eagle in competition.” And this is exactly what was prompted Norris to hop on to Twitter and Hail Woods’ son.

“Why has Charlie Woods had to embarrass everyone else that plays golf… in the world… sigh. @PGATOUR @TigerWoods,” the Brit wrote.

Norris seems to be pretty keen on polishing his golfing skills. And last year he got the perfect opportunity to do so.

How much is Lando Norris engrossed in the sport of Golf?

You’d think that getting to Formula 1 would’ve been the crowning achievement of Lando Norris’ life. And that may be right. That being said, while pursuing his full-time job as a racing driver, Norris, by his own admission, got pretty entangled with the sport of Golf. And his moment in the sun came right before the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Formula One F1. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates. November 20, 2022. McLaren’s Lando Norris ahead of the race. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger.

Last year in September, Crash.net reported, “Norris will reach for his golf clubs just days before the F1 Italian Grand Prix at Monza. The McLaren driver will compete in the BMW PGA Championship on Wednesday in an event combining professional Golfers with Amateur celebrities.”

