EMass boys’ soccer: With a six-goal week, Marshfield’s Cody Holbert Headlines Players of the Week

Yianni Andrikopoulos, St. John’s Prep — The senior keeper from Reading recorded shutouts Nos. 11 and 12 of the season, the latter coming in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Central Catholic that clinched an undefeated regular season for the Eagles.

Joao Faria, Rockland — The dynamic junior striker broke the program’s single-season goal record (31) after scoring seven times in two games to close the regular season, highlighted by a six-goal performance in Monday’s 8-3 win over Mashpee.

Cody Holbert, Marshfield — The Patriot League’s leading scorer (28 goals) had six more this week, including a pair of tallies in Thursday’s 3-1 win over Duxbury that secured the Keenan Division title for the Rams.