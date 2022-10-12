Elsom Cellars and Washington Youth Soccer Launch New Charitable Wine Brand, The Keeper

Introducing a first-of-its-kind Collaboration with Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei to benefit Washington youth sports programs

SEATTLE, WA. (October 11, 2022) — Elsom Cellars today announced the release of The Keeper, a wine created in collaboration with Washington Youth Soccer and Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei to benefit local youth sports programs. For every bottle sold, $15 is donated to charitable organizations through Washington Youth Soccer.

“We are honored to work with Stefan Frei and Washington Youth Soccer on this special project,” said Jody Elsom, owner of Elsom Cellars. “Supporting our community is deeply important to us, and this collaboration will benefit youth sports organizations across Washington State.”

The woman-led Elsom Cellars team specializes in small-lot, artisanal wines, thoughtfully sourced through relationships with a collection of Washington’s most Distinctive Vineyards and hand-tended and bottled in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood. The Winery believes philanthropy builds strong communities, and it actively supports local charitable organizations through donations, hosting events, and Community Label wines.

The Keeper features label artwork created by Frei, who has been a member of the Sounders since 2013. He is a two-time MLS Cup Champion and an avid artist. “I’m really excited about this project,” said Frei. “It’s about coming together to support our community’s young Athletes and helping them reach their goals on and off the field.”

“We’re thrilled to team up on this new venture,” said Tony Roberts, Director of Business Development for Washington Youth Soccer. “Both Stefan and Elsom Cellars have a reputation for giving back to our community, which aligns with our values ​​as an organization. This project supports important programs that help young people stay active and engaged in soccer.”

The Keeper is a Blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, and Syrah sourced from three of Washington’s most Distinctive vineyards—Artz Vineyard, Alder Ridge Vineyard, and Elephant Mountain Vineyard. Altogether, the wine presents a complex and intriguing portrait of Washington State wine. 200 cases were produced and the wine retails for $30 a bottle. For every bottle sold, $15 is donated to support local youth sports programs.

The Keeper is sold at the Elsom Cellars tasting room in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood and online at www.elsomcellars.com/the-keeper.

About Elsom Cellars

Elsom Cellars is driven by a deep commitment to the community. The Winery creates handcrafted Seattle-made, Washington-grown wines that highlight the state’s winegrowing regions and the identity of its urban winemaking culture.

For more information, visit www.elsomcellars.com.

About Washington Youth Soccer

Founded in 1966, Washington Youth Soccer is a nonprofit organization bringing soccer opportunities at all levels of the game to kids ages 5-19 across the state. The organization is comprised of 37 Member Associations and over 180 Clubs that facilitate recreational, select, and regional programs as well as TOPSoccer (soccer programming for players with disabilities). WYS runs four annual State Cup Tournaments, state-level leagues, an Elite Player Development program, and soccer Outreach programs.

For more information, visit www.washingtonyouthsoccer.org.