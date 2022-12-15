Elon vs. Presbyterian prediction, odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Dec. 15 best bets by proven model

The Elon Phoenix and Presbyterian Blue Hose renew their rivalry when they meet for the first time since 1998 in a non-conference matchup on Thursday. Both teams have struggled this season. The Phoenix (2-8), who snapped an eight-game losing streak on Sunday, are coming off a 101-69 win over Johnson & Wales (NC). The Blue Hose (2-9), who have lost three straight, and nine of 10, dropped a 68-57 decision at South Carolina on Sunday. Elon leads the all-time series 21-19, but Presbyterian holds a 10-1 edge in home games.

Tip-off from Templeton Center in Clinton, South Carolina, is set for noon ET. The Blue Hose are 5-point favorites in the latest Elon vs. Presbyterian odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 132. Before making any Elon vs. Presbyterian picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Elon vs. Presbyterian. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Elon vs. Presbyterian:

Elon vs. Presbyterian spread: Presbyterian -5

Elon vs. Presbyterian over/under: 132 points

ELON: The Phoenix are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games against a team with a losing home record

PRES: The Blue Hose are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games

Why Presbyterian can cover

Senior forward Winston Hill leads the Blue Hose in scoring at 10.6 points per game. He is connecting on 55.8% of his field goals, including 42.9% from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in four of his seven games, including a season-high 19 points on Dec. 6 in a loss to College of Charleston. He is coming off a 16-point, five-assist and four-rebound effort at South Carolina. Hill also averages 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Junior guard Crosby James also powers the Presbyterian offense. He is averaging 10.3 points per game, as well as 2.1 rebounds and one assist. He has reached double-digit scoring in six of 11 games, including back-to-back 18-point efforts in a win over VMI on Nov. 29 and a loss at Wofford on Dec. 1. They had a season-high 21 points in a loss at The Citadel on Nov. 10.

Why Elon can cover

Senior guard Sean Halloran has been red hot of late, reaching double figures in each of his last five games, including a 21-point performance in a loss to UNC Greensboro on Dec. 3. He registered a double-double in Phoenix’s last game on Sunday with 11 points and 11 assists. For the season, Halloran is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. He is connecting on 45.5% of his field goals and 92% of his free throws.

Senior guard Zac Ervin has also been productive of late, reaching double-digit scoring in the past two games and in four of the past seven. In the win over Johnson & Wales, they scored a season-high 19 points, while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists. They scored 18 points in the loss at UNC-Greensboro. For the year, he is averaging 11 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

