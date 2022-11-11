Elon University / Today at Elon / The Sigma Delta Pi Hispanic Honor Society recognizes 10 students

The Sigma Delta Pi Honor Society recognizes students who excel in the study of the language, literature and culture of the Spanish-speaking world.

Ten students were inducted into Sigma Delta Pi Hispanic Honor Society during a ceremony held in the McBride Gathering Space on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The Sigma Delta Pi Honor Society recognizes students who excel in the study of the language, literature and culture of the Spanish-speaking world who Foster an understanding, appreciation and respect for the peoples, cultures and societies of the Spanish-speaking world; and honors those who have promoted and reinforced a better understanding of the contributions of the Spanish-speaking world.

The Honor society’s motto – Spanías Didagéi Proágomen – means to “continue under the inspiration of the Spanish language.”

The ceremony was led by Lecturer in Spanish Ricardo Mendoza and Elo students Alexandra Borda ’23 and Mahogany Madden-Roberts ’22. The induction ceremony included words of encouragement from Cameron Wilson ’20, who lived and worked in Argentina and Spain and is now located in Atlanta, Georgia, as he shared how he is using Spanish in his life to make a difference. There was live music from Professor Jorge Mendoza who is from Colombia.

Finally, Faculty members Elena Schoonmaker-Gates, Mayte de Lama, Ketevan Kupatadze, Mina García, Nina Namaste, Federico Pous, Pablo Celis-Castillo and Ricardo Mendoza participated during the ceremony and shared final words of advice.

Congratulations to the newest inductees of Sigma Delta Pi:

Emily Alps

Lucy Anne Hewitt

Olivia Christina Holtsclaw

Julia Lapporte

Matthew Thomas Newberry

Eliana Olivier

Elissa Marie Rizzo

Sonali Elena Schroder

Leah Marie Schwarz

Anna Sophia Maria Teresa Steinki

To join Sigma Delta Pi, students must have completed three years of college-level Spanish (18 semester credit hours) or the equivalent thereof, including at least three semester hours of a course in Hispanic literature or Hispanic culture and civilization at the junior (third -year) level.