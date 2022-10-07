Elon University / Today at Elon / Performing Arts presents Ghost story “Concord Floral” through Tuesday

The Department of Performing Arts is presenting “Concord Floral” by contemporary playwright Jordan Tannahill Oct. 7-11 in Roberts Studio Theater.

This Ghost story explores how the past animates our behaviors in the present. Can the teenagers who Hang out at the Abandoned Concord Floral greenhouse Survive suburbia, high school, and a plague of their own making?

Associate Professor of Theater Susanne Shawyer directed students in all the roles and led a team of student designers in the creation of this spooky play. Drawing on her background in ensemble devising, a method of collaboratively creating theatre, Shawyer taught the actors and creative team how to build a theatrical production from nothing but a few props and their imagination.

“It’s a really exciting way of making theater,” Shawyer says. She notes that working together in the creative process builds a strong ensemble of actors. “Devising really helps everyone be aware of how their small part may fit into the greater whole,” Shawyer said, adding that this develops a sense of meaning and purpose for the collaborators.

Audiences of “Concord Floral” will enjoy seeing the Actors build different locations from buckets, newspapers, and gardening plastics—all things that might be found in an Abandoned greenhouse. The innovative use of these props came from student suggestions during the rehearsal process.

“Concord Floral” also includes dramaturgy by Associate Professor of Acting Kim Shively, who will lead a post-show discussion with the director and creative team after the Friday night performance.

This haunting coming-of-age tale includes adult themes and flashing lights.

More information about the production, including biographies of the cast and crew, is available here.

Admission: $15 or Elo ID. Tickets are available at elonperformingarts.com.