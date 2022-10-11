Elon University / Today at Elon / Elon PA ‘Great Golf Getaway’ raises over $14K for medical access

Elon’s first-year PA students organized the Great Golf Getaway to benefit local community partner, Open Door Clinic of Alamance County, raising $14,400 to advance access to medical care for the uninsured.

Several years ago, the Elon PA Student Society organized the Great Cape Escape 5k/10k to raise funds for the Clinic that supports uninsured persons in Alamance County. This year, with the Pandemic and other factors at play, the organization opted to go with a golf-themed event instead.

The efforts were led by PA student Josh Pugliese and the Elon PA Student Society leadership. The event was held at the Challenge Course in Graham on Oct. 9. Associate Professor of Physician Assistant Studies Dr. Cindy Bennett also assisted in the preparations.

In addition to raising funds for and awareness of the Open Door Clinic, students were also on site to provide information about the PA profession and the role of this profession in meeting health care needs in our communities.

The Open Door Clinic of Alamance County was established in 1990 and treats more than 500 patients annually. There are many volunteer opportunities with the clinic. If you are interested in finding out more, click here.