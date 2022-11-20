Elon University / Today at Elon / Elon Football to play at Furman in first round of FCS Playoffs

The Phoenix, ranked No. 14 nationally, will return to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

The Elon University football team Returns to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2018, as the Phoenix will travel to Greenville, SC, to face the Furman Paladins at noon. The first-round game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Elon went 8-3 overall and 6-2 in CAA Football during the regular season and is ranked No. 14 in the Stats Perform Media Poll. Furman went 9-2 overall and 7-1 in the Southern Conference and is ranked No. 12 in the media poll.

This will be Elon’s fourth trip to the FCS Playoffs since moving to NCAA Division I in 1999. The Phoenix made the Playoffs in 2009, 2017 and 2018. Furman defeated Elon 28-27 in 2017 and the Phoenix is ​​looking for its first playoff win in program history.

Elon and Furman have played 20 times previously, with the Paladins getting 12 wins in the series. Elon has won each of the past four times the teams have played in Greenville. In total, Furman has won 8 of the 13 match-ups played in Paladin Stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

Elo fans are invited to contact the Phoenix Club (336-278-6781) to inquire about a limited ticket allotment for visiting fans. Availability will be prioritized based on Phoenix Club priority point rankings.

2023 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

In recognition of a successful 2022 season, the Elon Athletics Department is now accepting $50 per seat Renewal deposits, which will lock in your seats for the 2023 season at 2022 season ticket prices. In order to make this deposit, please contact the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750 or visit ElonTickets.com