Elon University / Today at Elon / Carpenter co-authors two articles with international collaborators

Jeffrey Carpenter, Professor of education and director of the Teaching Fellows program at Elon University, recently published two co-authored articles with collaborators from Spain and New Zealand.

Carpenter worked with Gemma Tur (University of the Baleiric Islands, Spain), Linda Castañeda (University of Murcia, Spain), and Ricardo Torres Kompen (Universitat Ramon Llull Barcelona, ​​Spain) on the article titled “A literature review on self-regulated learning and personal learning environments: Features of a close relationship.” The article was published in the peer-reviewed journal Interactive Learning Environments, and the article abstract reads as follows:

This article analyzes the relationship between self-regulated learning (SRL) and personal learning environments (PLE) in light of the educational academic literature of the decade 2010–2020. This study uses a systematized literature review followed by a qualitative analysis of the most cited literature to establish a narrative that highlights and deconstructs the close relationship between learners’ SRL skills, and their capacity to develop and refine their PLE. For this purpose, in this analysis we explore (1) the presence of the PLE concept in the 200 most referenced papers published on SRL, and (2) the relationship between the two concepts, as they appear in the 20 most frequently cited articles that include both of them. Results show that SRL is linked to an educational and mixed perspective on the PLE concept, and that a variety of designs and platforms exist for teaching strategies linking SRL and PLE in educational practices. In-depth analysis suggests a series of features that reveal the influence of SRL in the PLE concept. Conclusions address recommendations for further work to explore these features and the manner in which they can extend the features of the relationship between PLE and SRL.

Carpenter worked with Victoria Marín (University of Lleida, Spain), Gemma Tur (University of the Balearic Islands, Spain), and Sandra Williamson-Leadley (University of Canterbury, New Zealand) on the article titled “Social media and data privacy in education : An international comparative study of Perceptions among pre-service teachers.” The article was published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Computers in Education, and the article abstract reads as follows:

Social media platforms offer many educational possibilities, but they also create challenges associated with their business models. One increasingly relevant challenge, especially in the context of teacher education and schools, is personal data privacy. When considering social media and data privacy in education, taking into account culture-specific aspects in different countries, such as legal frameworks, user attitudes, and cultural values, is uncommon. This cross-sectional study explores the Perceptions of pre-service teachers (N = 225) from Universities in four countries (Germany, New Zealand, Spain, and the USA) concerning educational and professional social media use, as well as data privacy awareness and practices. Data were collected via a survey and analyzed through descriptive and inferential statistics. Results indicate that along with common belief in social media’s educational potential, data privacy concerns were present, knowledge related to data privacy was lacking, and differences existed between participants from the different universities. We discuss these results in relation to legal frameworks, user attitudes, and cultural values ​​concerning social media data privacy, and consider implications for research, practice, and policy.