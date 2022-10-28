Elon GLC hosts Fall Pride Fest

Elon’s Gender and LGBTQIA Center Hosted Fall Pride Fest Oct. 27, where students and the local community could learn and celebrate various identities, play games and hang out with friends. Elo freshman Natalie Hudson, a student assistant at the GLC, said the most popular activity of the evening was tie-dyeing Fall Pride t-shirts.

Hudson helped plan Fall Pride Fest, and she said she wanted attendees to feel welcome together.

“I just think it’s important with GLC events that people find a sense of community,” Hudson said.

In addition to tie-dyeing, there was a raffle to win a free Squishmallow and a variety of resource tables. Songs such as “No Scrubs” by TLC and “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé emanated from the loudspeakers at Medallion Plaza.

The Office of Sustainability, the Center for Race, Ethnicity, and Diversity Education and Spectrum – Elon’s queer-straight student Alliance – partnered with the GLC and tabled at Fall Pride Fest to educate students on their own goals. For example, the Office of Sustainability table displayed graphics about how to reduce Halloween costume waste and how to reuse and compost pumpkins after carving.

Fall Pride Fest also featured cornhole, Connect 4 and Spikeball, which were popular among the children in attendance. Hot chocolate and hot apple cider were provided as well as fidget toys, stickers, candy and pride flags.

Hudson said Fall Pride Fest was fun and accomplished what the GLC sought to do.

“What we were hoping for was good turnout and for people to have an incentive to stay for longer, and I think people had a good time,” Hudson said.

The GLC plans to host a Spring Pride Fest next semester.