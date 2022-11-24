Elon Football To Air Live On WBAG-AM 1150 Radio During The Playoffs

Elon, NC – The Elon University Department of Athletics and WBAG-AM 1150 radio in Burlington have reached an agreement to air all audio broadcasts of Elon Football radio games during the 2022 postseason.

Elon football, ranked No. 12 in the country, opens its playoff journey Saturday in Greenville, SC at No. 11 Furman, beginning at 12 pm The broadcast will begin with the Carter and Smith Group Countdown to Kickoff pregame show at 11:30 am The Voice of the Elon Phoenix Taylor Durham will have the play-by-play with Gray Aust serving as the Analyst .

The Winner of Saturday’s contest will play in the second round at No. 7 national seed Incarnate Word on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 pm The pregame show would begin at 1:30 pm

Elon Football audio broadcasts are also available via The Varsity Network app. Download The Varsity Network app on your phone or other mobile device to listen to Elon Athletics football and men’s basketball broadcasts all season long.