Elon Football Returns To The Top 25

Elon, NC – Following a 27-7 win over then-No. 12/11 Delaware, the Elon football program returned to the top 25 polls Monday. The Stats Perform Media Poll lists Elon No. 19, while the AFCA Coaches Poll is at No. 23.

TOP 25 POLLS

Elon had a one-week hiatus outside of the top 25 polls following two road losses to ranked teams. The Phoenix began the year 5-1 and reached as high as No. 14 in the Stats Perform Media Poll and as high as No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

Now 6-3 on the season and 4-2 in CAA Football play, Elon is the only team in the country to have wins over three ranked football teams this year. The Phoenix defeated current No. 8 William & Mary, No. 14 Richmond and No. 18 Delaware (rankings via Stats Perform Top 25).

Six CAA Football teams currently reside inside the Stats Perform Top 25, including previously mentioned William & Mary, Richmond, No. 17 New Hampshire, Delaware, and No. 23 Rhode Island. Villanova is also receiving votes from CAA Football.

Now 4-0 at home, Elon hosts UAlbany (2-6, 1-4 CAA Football) Saturday at 2:00 pm inside Rhodes Stadium. The game will serve both as Homecoming and Senior Day. With a win, Elon would secure its first undefeated home campaign since 1997.