Elon Football Playoff Ticket/Parking Information

Elon, NC – Following Saturday’s 38-24 win at Hampton University, the #14/18 Elon University Football team concluded the regular season with a record of 8-3 overall, including a 6-2 mark in CAA Football. The Phoenix is ​​expected to earn a berth into the NCAA Division I FCS playoffs.

Fans are encouraged to watch the NCAA Selection Show on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 12:30 pm ET on ESPNU. The bids and matchups for the 24 teams selected will be announced at that time.

The Elon Athletics Department is also preparing for the possibility of hosting a first-round playoff game. All first-round matchups will take place on Saturday, Nov. 26.

TICKET INFORMATION

Elon Athletics is providing the following information to 2022 football season ticket holders in advance, should Elon receive an opportunity to host a first-round game. Season ticket holders will be able to retain their same seats for a first-round playoff game at Rhodes Stadium. Following the conclusion of Sunday’s selection show, should Elon be announced as a host site, season ticket holders will be able to log into their ticket account on ElonTickets.com and renew their seats immediately. Season ticket holders will have until 5 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 22 to renew their seats. At that time, all unclaimed seats will be available for sale to the public.

Non-season ticket holders who are interested in purchasing playoff tickets can purchase tickets online at ElonTickets.com immediately following the conclusion of the selection show. Seats in Rhodes Stadium not held by season ticket holders during the regular season will be available for purchase at that time.

Ticket prices for a potential home playoff game are listed below. Should Elo host a first-round game on Nov. 26, Elon students, Faculty and staff will be provided information via e-mail and social media about claiming reduced price, or complementary, tickets.

Reserved seating (zones 1&2 – bench backs and chair backs) – $25

Reserved seating (zones 3&4 – benches) – $20

General admission (Phoenix Hill) – $15

Tickets for the 2022 postseason will be digital and will be sent to the ticket holder’s mobile device. Once tickets are purchased, fans attending any postseason game are encouraged to immediately download and/or screenshot their tickets to ease the entry process. For questions or account issues, please contact the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750.

PARKING INFORMATION

All 2022 football regular season parking passes, in assigned lots, will be honored for any 2022 home playoff games. Entry to the lots will be available via a parking list. Parking passes will not be issued for the playoffs.

Fans who did not receive season parking passes for the 2022 season will be able to park in the Hunt B lot, located behind the Schar Center, for $10. Tailgate lots will operate on a normal schedule, opening five hours prior to kickoff.

ROAD GAME INFORMATION

If Elon is selected to play a road game in the opening round of the 2022 FCS playoffs, fans are invited to contact the Phoenix Club (336-278-6781) to inquire about a limited ticket allotment that is provided to the visiting team. Availability will be prioritized based on Phoenix Club priority point rankings.

2023 FOOTBALL SEASON TICKET RENEWALS

In recognition of a successful 2022 season, the Elon Athletics Department is now accepting $50 per seat Renewal deposits, which will lock in your seats for the 2023 season at 2022 season ticket prices. In order to make this deposit, please contact the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750 or visit ElonTickets.com.

