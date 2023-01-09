Elon Football Finishes 2022 Ranked In Top 20

Elon, NC – On the heels of Sunday’s FCS National Championship game, both Stats Perform and the AFCA announced their final FCS top 25 rankings. Elon finishes the year ranked No. 17 in the Stats Perform Media Poll and No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches Poll. This is the program’s second-highest end-of-season ranking in the program’s FCS history (since 1999).

FINAL STATS PERFORM TOP 25

FINAL AFCA COACHES TOP 25

Elon received 467 votes in the Stats Perform poll and finished third among CAA schools, behind No. 8 William & Mary and No. 11 Richmond, a pair of teams that the Phoenix defeated during the regular season. Elon ends the year with wins over three ranked teams after a win over No. 19 Delaware as well.

In the AFCA Coaches Poll, Elon earned 210 votes to finish No. 18. William & Mary was again ranked No. 8 and Richmond was No. 12, while Delaware was tied for No. 24.

It marks the first time Elon has been ranked in a final FCS Top 25 poll since 2018 when the Phoenix was ranked No. 19 in both Stats Perform and the AFCA Coaches Poll. Elon has also been ranked at the conclusion of 2017 (No. 20 in Stats Perform, No. 21 in AFCA), 2009 (No. 9 in Sports Network, No. 10 in AFCA), 2008 (No. 17 in Sports Network, No. 19 in AFCA), 2007 (No. 23 in Sports Network and AFCA) and in 1999 (No. 21 in Sports Network, No. 20 in USA Today/ESPN).

