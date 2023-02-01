Elon Football Adds Two On National Signing Day

Elon, NC – Elon University head football Coach Tony Trisciani has announced the addition of two student-athletes to the 2023 signing class. Elon announced 13 student-athletes during the early signing period. Braden Chandler, the son of former Elon all-conference Offensive lineman Charlie Chandler, and Michael Muldrow Jr. have been added to the 2023 class. Full bios of both are listed below.

Full Elon Recruiting Class with Bios

Lock In Your 2023 Season Tickets Today!

BRADEN CHANDLER | OL | 5-11 | 320 | Bristow, Va. | Patriot

High School: Earned three varsity letters at Patriot High School under Head Coach Sean Finnerty … 2022 All-District player … Team went 25-7 over three seasons, including 11-2 as a senior … Team was regional runner-up in both his senior and sophomore seasons … Also lettered in track & field.

Personal: Full name is Braden Charles Chandler … Son of Charlie and Tracy Chandler … Mother was an Elon cheerleader … Father played football at Elon and was a two-time All-South Atlantic Conference Offensive lineman … Two brothers, Christian and Trent, and a sister Carlie … Born Aug. 17, 2005 … Plans to study exercise science.

MICHAEL MULDROW JR. | OL | 6-3 | 270 | Tyrone, Ga. | Sandy Creek

High School: Played four years of varsity football at Sandy Creek High School, most recently for head Coach Brett Garvin … 2022 3A First Team All-State and All-Region … 2022 First Team All-County … 2021 All-County Two-Way Player … 2021 Coaches Award and Best Offensive Lineman Award … Team went 22-4 over past two seasons and earned a 2022 3A state Championship … Also competed in track & field and wrestling.

Personal: Full name is Michael Timothy Muldrow Jr. … Son of Michael and Carlese Muldrow … One brother, Mikell, and three Sisters – Makhia, Camiah and Carisma … Born Jan. 19, 2005 … Plans to study engineering and business, with plans to be a mechanical engineer.

ABOUT ELON FOOTBALL

The Elon football team went 8-4 in 2022 and 6-2 in CAA Football play and is scheduled to return 11 starters in 2023 (seven on offense and four on defense). The Phoenix ended the 2022 season ranked No. 17 in the country, the program’s second-highest end-of-season ranking in FCS history, and earned a bid to the FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2018. Elon defeated three ranked teams during the season, including handing national seed William & Mary’s only regular season defeat. The Phoenix were a perfect 5-0 at home and ended 2022 with a six-game undefeated streak inside Rhodes Stadium, the longest such unbeaten streak in the stadium’s history.



— ELON —