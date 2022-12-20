Elon at Indiana game day Essentials – The Daily Hoosier

Game Day Essentials:

Elon (2-10) at No. 18 Indiana (8-3)

Tip Time: 7:00 pm Eastern

7:00 pm Eastern Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana Television: BTN (Kevin Kugler, Sean Morris)

BTN (Kevin Kugler, Sean Morris) Stream: Fox Sports

Fox Sports IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network

IU Radio Network Point Spread: Indiana is a 28-point favorite

Indiana is a 28-point favorite KenPom Projected Score: Well. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56

Well. 16 Indiana 85 No. 343 Elon 56 Series: First Meeting

Elon’s Billy Taylor:

Billy Taylor was named the 19thth Head Coach in program history on April 15, 2022.

Taylor has 14 years of head coaching experience, including 11 at the NCAA Division I level.

He has been part of teams, either as head coach or on staff, that have advanced to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament seven times.

He has a combined record of 214-210 at Lehigh, Ball State and Belmont Abbey.

Prior to arriving at Elon, Taylor was an Assistant at Iowa from 2019-22. While there, Iowa was one of the top Offensive teams in the country, ranking fifth nationally in scoring average in both 2021 (83.7) and 2022 (83.2). The program also led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio in both seasons.

Elon’s results and roster:

Elon has struggled through the first 12 games of the season, only securing two victories, neither of which came against Division I foes. Those include an 80-55 win against Erskine and a 101-69 win against Johnson & Wales NC.

However, they have been competitive in some games, with four losses coming by six points or less. In their only game against a high major, Elon lost 74-63 at NC State.

Elon’s 2022-23 KenPom Highlights:

Tempo – No. 189 (Offense No. 186 / Defense No. 230)

Offensive Efficiency – No. 326

Elon’s effective FG percentage of 45.4 percent is No. 321 nationally. They are No. 155 nationally in two-point percentage (50.8) and rank No. 358 in three-point percentage (25.6).

The Phoenix get Offensive rebounds on just 23.8 percent of their misses, which comes in at just No. 312 nationally.

Elon relies heavily on three’s, with three-point attempts accounting for 43.5 percent of field goal attempts, No. 49.

On the positive side, the Phoenix doesn’t turn it over much. Their 16.6 percent turnover rate is No. 52.

Defensive Efficiency – No. 334

Elon Ranks No. 296 in overall opponent effective field goal percentage (53.8), including No. 227 in three-point percentage (34.8) and No. 313 in two-point percentage (55.0).

The Phoenix aren’t aggressive defensively, turning opponents over on just 18.1 percent of possessions (No. 227).

Defensive rebounding isn’t a strength, as they allow teams to get Offensive rebounds on 30.7 percent of possessions, No. 250.

Elon blocks just 3.7 percent of shots attempted, No. 362.

The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”

Related