Elon at Hofstra: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Friday night, Hofstra will host Elon in a Women’s Colonial Athletic Association game in Women’s college basketball. The Phoenix are coming into Friday’s game with an overall record of 4-9 and a conference record of 0-2 thus far. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Hampton in a close 57-54 loss. Ajia James led Elon with a season-high 15 points and Bria Harmon was behind by just one basket with 13 points. James and Raven Preston led on the boards pulling down six rebounds each. The team will look to break that losing streak on Friday.

How to Watch Elon at Hofstra in Women's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

TV: MSG2

The Pride are currently 6-7 overall with a conference record of 0-2. Hofstra is also on a losing streak, but theirs is at two games which the team will look to break against Elon. The team’s most recent loss came against Stony Brook in a 67-55 defeat.

Brandy Thomas had a huge night with a season-high 27 points, but she couldn’t get the job done alone, resulting in a loss for the team’s CAA home opener.

The last time these two teams met resulted in a 66-53 win for Elon.

