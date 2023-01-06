Elon at Hofstra: Free Live Stream Women’s College Basketball Online – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Friday night, Hofstra will host Elon in a Women’s Colonial Athletic Association game in Women’s college basketball. The Phoenix are coming into Friday’s game with an overall record of 4-9 and a conference record of 0-2 thus far. The team is currently on a seven-game losing streak with the most recent coming against Hampton in a close 57-54 loss. Ajia James led Elon with a season-high 15 points and Bria Harmon was behind by just one basket with 13 points. James and Raven Preston led on the boards pulling down six rebounds each. The team will look to break that losing streak on Friday.

