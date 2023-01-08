Elneny beats Odegaard and scores a brilliant goal in Arsenal training

Mohamed Elneny may have only scored five goals in 154 competitive games for Arsenal, but the Egyptian has developed something of a knack of producing some really impressive strikes.

Elneny marked his return to the Arsenal fold with a 40-yard screamer in a pre-season friendly with MK Dons in 2020. And he has scored another good goal in training this week, posted on the club’s YouTube channel.

The Egyptian has barely featured for Mikel Arteta’s side this season. He has completed 90 minutes just once in the Premier League this term, with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

He has actually been linked with a move away from the Emirates. The Sunday Mirror reported that Unai Emery wants to take Elneny to Aston Villa this month. The Villans are looking to pay £6 million for the 30-year-old.

Elneny has been an outstanding servant for the Gunners. And it would be a shock if Arsenal allowed him to leave this month while they are fighting for a title.

He has also provided a reminder of what he can bring to the side on the training ground. As shown by the club’s YouTube channel, Elneny scored a superb goal.

Elneny collects the ball after a lay-off from Emile Smith Rowe. And he manages to beat Martin Odegaard by dropping a shoulder, before lashing an effort into the back of the net.

It would be a major surprise if Arsenal let Elneny leave for Villa. He is not exactly a world-beater. But he is a perfect player to have in the squad.

He does not cause an issue when he is not playing. And he is a very decent understudy for someone like Thomas Partey who is so integral to the balance of the side.

A goal in training will not decide his future. But plenty of Arsenal fans will hope that any chance of him leaving is off the table already anyway.