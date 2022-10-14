Elmhurst U. Exceeds Fundraising Goal

Elmhurst University has officially exceeded the $50 million goal of its comprehensive fundraising campaign, the largest in University history.

With the receipt in recent days of a competitive $3.4 million federal grant to support Hispanic and underserved students, and on the heels of other significant planned gifts and pledges, the University has passed the baseline $50 million fundraising goal, with progress currently at $50.8 million.

“This is wonderful news and demonstrates our commitment, across our campus community, to the success of both current and future Elmhurst students,” President Troy D. VanAken said. “I am confident that we can sustain the momentum until all of our campaign priorities are met.”

President VanAken first announced the public phase of Elmhurst 150: The Campaign for Elmhurst University on Dec. 6, 2021, during the University’s 150th anniversary Founders Day celebrations.

The campaign priorities include:

$12 million to fund the Health Science Initiative, which will bring the health science programs under one roof to Foster greater synergies and Collaborations

$2 million for Improvements to campus Athletic and recreational facilities

$30 million to support the Endowment and restricted funds

$6 million for the Annual Fund, which provides unrestricted, immediate support

Each priority has its own fundraising sub-goal, but because those have not all been met yet, the University will continue to seek philanthropic support, in particular for the health science and athletics initiatives. The official end to the campaign is June 30, 2023.

Donors at every level make a difference and every gift helps, he said Andrew Knapp, vice president for institutional advancement. To date, the University has received more than 19,000 gifts from about 6,700 unique donors.

“Alumni and friends continue to enthusiastically support Elmhurst University as we seek to provide an accessible, high-quality education to current and future generations of Bluejays,” he said. “I am grateful to partner with so many dedicated individuals and organizations as they show their support for this great institution.”

