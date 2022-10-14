Elmarko Jackson announces commitment to Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball earned its third public commitment for its 2023 recruiting class Saturday when Elmarko Jackson announced his decision to play for the Jayhawks.

Jackson is a 247Sports Composite four-star point guard from Connecticut. He’s ranked 35th nationally and seventh at his position. They picked Kansas over a list of Finalists that included Miami, Notre Dame, Texas and Villanova.

“I mean, when it comes to Kansas, it’s pretty hard to beat,” Jackson said during a live announcement with 247Sports. “The coaching staff is great. The winning record is great. Coach (Bill) Self and his staff are top-tier when it comes to coaching staffs across the nation. And, for me, going to college, I don’t want to be that guy that averages 30 for a team that loses. I’d rather be a guy that contributes … valuable minutes, and helps a team win.”

