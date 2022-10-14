Elmarko Jackson announces commitment to Kansas basketball

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball earned its third public commitment for its 2023 recruiting class Saturday when Elmarko Jackson announced his decision to play for the Jayhawks.

Jackson is a 247Sports Composite four-star point guard from Connecticut. He’s ranked 35th nationally and seventh at his position. They picked Kansas over a list of Finalists that included Miami, Notre Dame, Texas and Villanova.

“I mean, when it comes to Kansas, it’s pretty hard to beat,” Jackson said during a live announcement with 247Sports. “The coaching staff is great. The winning record is great. Coach (Bill) Self and his staff are top-tier when it comes to coaching staffs across the nation. And, for me, going to college, I don’t want to be that guy that averages 30 for a team that loses. I’d rather be a guy that contributes … valuable minutes, and helps a team win.”

Jackson joins a recruiting class for the Jayhawks that already includes four-star combo guard Chris Johnson and four-star shooting guard Jamari McDowell. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, Jackson brings size to that area of ​​the floor. While it’s too soon to project just what sort of role he’ll have his first season on campus, considering the roster may look significantly different a year from now, his status lends one to believe he has a chance to compete for a spot in the rotation right away.

Eric Bossi, the 247Sports national basketball director, highlighted Jackson’s maturity and physical approach to the game. Bossi noted Jackson can lead by example, and with his words. The jump shot, Bossi added, will come over time.

“For the short term, as a freshman, I have an opportunity to earn a starting spot and earn valuable minutes and help an already great team possibly become even better,” Jackson said. “So, in the long term, just being a part of that Jayhawk family. When guys come back, they show love to their families and players. When I came back, they had players come back and it’s a genuine family where they love each other and care for each other.”

Jackson’s commitment came a day before Kansas’ annual Late Night in the Phog event. The Jayhawks were already scheduled to unveil their national championship banner, after what they accomplished this past season. So, the mood around Kansas’ night got a little bit better.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.