Ellsworth’s Robbins makes the cut at PVC golf Qualifiers in Hermon with 88

NERVE — While Ellsworth High School failed to qualify for the Class B golf state championship as a team, senior Will Robbins was able to make the cut as an individual with a score of 88.

“It feels great to finally achieve something that I have been working towards for four years, especially after coming so close last year,” Robbins said after the match. “A lot of credit goes to my Coach for his advice and support.”

Overall, the team from EHS shot a 410 after 18 holes at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club on the morning of Sept. 27. That put them in sixth place out of eight competing schools. They placed ahead of Foxcroft Academy and hosts Hermon, but behind Old Town (403), John Bapst (397) and Caribou (393).

Runners-up MDI shot a 354 overall and qualified for the state championship tournament as a team. This was the second consecutive second-place finish for the Trojans in conference play, but they did take home at least one first-place trophy. Junior Kasch Warner shot the best score on the round with an 81 overall, making him the medalist and the PVC Conference Player of the Year. His teammate, fellow junior Caden Braun, finished one stroke behind Kasch with an 82.

“We didn’t have anyone start fast, but everyone finished strong,” said head Coach Bryan Maurais. “Everyone’s back Nines were far better than their front Nines and, as a coach, what more could you ask for? They never gave up and competed like champions.”

Ellsworth has a chance to have another golfer qualify for states as well. Senior Addison Nelson, who shot a 120 during the round at Hermon Meadow, was scheduled to play in the first ever all-girls PVC Qualifier tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

“Heading into today’s match, I was nervous, but I knew I have worked hard these past four years to be where I am today,” Nelson said. “I played hard and honestly, could have done better. Going into the all-girls tournament … I am confident and excited for what Tomorrow holds!”

The results of that tournament were not yet available at press time.

The golf teams in Class C, Bucksport, George Stevens Academy and Deer-Isle Stonington, will have their PVC qualification tournament on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The state championship tournament will be held on Oct. 8.