Ellsworth Volleyball Beats GSA 3-1

In the “Battle of the Eagles”, the Ellsworth Eagles beat George Stevens Academy 3-1 on Tuesday, September 6th in Blue Hill. The individual set scores were 14-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-13

Here are the Ellsworth Stat Highlights thanks to Coach Calandro

Rachel Endre 4 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs

Skyler Clayton 14 digs, 1 ace

Charly Weaver 7 aces, 7 assists

Ava Van Dorn 5 aces, 2 digs

Logan Williams 8 digs

Kahlan Keene 2 blocks, 2 Kills

Olivia Harmon 14/14 serving, 3 aces, 9 assists

Ellsworth is now 1-1. The Eagles travel to Brewer to play the Witches on Thursday, September 8th at 6 pm

GSA is 0-1 and will travel to Narraguagus on Thursday, September 8th at 5:30 pm

