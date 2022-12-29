Elliot Cadeau…you ARE a Tar Heel!

The UNC basketball program has landed a big-time recruit, as Class of 2024 five-star guard Elliot Cadeau will be joining the Tar Heels.

It’s never too late for some holiday presents!

The UNC basketball program received a big one on Wednesday night, as five-star guard Elliot Cadeau announced that he has committed to the University of North Carolina.

Elliot Cadeau, a Top-10 overall Recruit in the 2024 class, has committed to North Carolina, he tells me. “I’m excited to be apart of the Carolina family.” Cadeau discusses his decision here: https://t.co/qlB4yVGjkp pic.twitter.com/PnZfTMg6kq — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) December 29, 2022

Heading up to his decision, it appeared to be a two-team race between the Tar Heels and Texas A&M. Even though Cadeau grew up following the Aggies, he decided that Chapel Hill was the right place for him.

The Link Academy standout is currently ranked as the top prospect out of the state of Missouri (according to 247Sports Composite). He is also regarded as the No. 8 overall student-athletes in the Class of 2024.

At this point, Cadeau plans on staying in the Class of 2024. He becomes the second player in this class to commit to the Tar Heels, as four-star forward Drake Powell announced his decision on September 8.

However, his graduation year could change, as the former Bergen Catholic guard could elect to reclassify to this year’s class. If this is the case, he’ll join fellow New Jersey native Simeon Wilcher and big man Zayden High in the Class of 2023.

Whichever class they get him in, this is a major addition to the UNC basketball program. Hubert Davis and his staff made Cadeau a priority, as the five-star guard has noted how Davis has contacted him on a weekly basis since the Tar Heels started recruiting him.

The UNC basketball program got their man. Now, it’s just a matter of when he’ll make his way to Chapel Hill.

Follow us @KeepingItHeel on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of UNC basketball news, updates, and recruiting.