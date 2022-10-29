Elliot Cadeau Narrows recruitment to six schools

Top-10 Class of 2024 point guard Elliot Cadeau has narrowed his recruitment down to six schools. Is the UNC basketball program still in the mix?

Widely regarded as a top-10 prospect in the Class of 2024, Elliot Cadeau has officially announced the six Finalists in his recruitment.

Fortunately for the UNC basketball program, they are still in the mix for a player they’ve been heavily pursuing. Along with the Tar Heels, Cadeau is still considering Kansas, Louisville, Syracuse, Texas, and Texas Tech.

In an interview with Joe Tipton of On3, Cadeau spoke a little bit about his finalists. Here’s what he had to say regarding the Tar Heels:

“I have a really strong relationship with Coach (Hubert) Davis. They are a winning program that does great with point guards. I like their style of playing a lot.”

Even though he transferred to Link Academy prior to the start of the school year, Cadeau spent his first two high school seasons at Bergen Catholic in Oradell, New Jersey. If he’s watched the Tar Heels of late, he’s seen RJ Davis, a New York native, thrive in Hubert Davis’ system.

Along with Roselle Catholic Class of 2023 standout Simeon Wilcher committed to the program, Cadeau may be enticed by continuing the trend of tri-state native guards making their way to Chapel Hill.

At the beginning of October, Cadeau took an official visit to North Carolina. Just a few weeks later, the Tar Heels were among the teams who made the cut in his recruitment, which seems to be heating up a bit.

Landing Cadeau would be a huge addition to the UNC basketball program, as he would add speed, athleticism, and a confident shooter to the Tar Heels’ future backcourt.

