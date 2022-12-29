Elliot Cadeau Announces Commitment to North Carolina Basketball

One of the top point guards from the class of 2024, Elliot Cadeau, has committed to play for North Carolina after graduating high school.

The junior from Link Academy in Branson, Mo., reportedly received offers from numerous major schools, according to On3, including Kansas, Texas Tech, Texas, Louisville and Syracuse.

Cadeau admitted a big part of his decision came down to Coach Hubert Davis’s recruitment of him.

“When I think about UNC, I see a winning culture, and I want to be a part of it,” Cadeau told ESPN. “Hubert Davis has been recruiting me for a long time. He has made me a priority, and that means a lot to me. They said I would have a chance to start. Coach Davis is a genuine guy.”

