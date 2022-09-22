Ella Sanchez selected to US Under-17 Youth National Soccer Team

Ella Sanchez, a member of the Racing Louisville FC Academy and a senior at Ballard High School, was one of 21 soccer players named Thursday to the US Under-17 Youth National Team that will compete in this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.

“I always dreamed of just playing for the US, so going to the World Cup is just unbelievable,” Sanchez said. “I think being with the Racing Academy has helped me play at my best. Training with Racing and being in the Academy has pushed me to the next level.”

The event is set for Oct. 11-30 in India. The US will face India (Oct. 11), Brazil (Oct. 14) and Morocco (Oct. 17) in Group A play. The top two finishers in the group advance to the knockout round.

Previous coverage:Racing Louisville falls in Women’s Cup final

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, are age-eligible for this World Cup. Astrain chose 16 players born in 2005 and five born in 2006. Eleven players will be 17 years old at the start of the World Cup, and 10 will be 16.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button