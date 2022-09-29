Ella Drake propels Regent Prep past No. 1 Verdigris in 4A volleyball

Regent Prep senior Ella Drake led the Rams to a Senior Night volleyball win to remember in a marquee Class 4A Matchup Tuesday.

The University of Central Arkansas commit recorded 26 kills as the third-ranked Rams defeated No. 1 Verdigris in four sets. The win clinched a perfect district home record for Regent.

“We’re really fired up,” Drake said after the win. “I think that’s the win we needed.”

Sophomore Ellen Jenkins added 16 kills for Regent, which recognized its Seniors — Drake, Jaycee Garrett and Caroline Wright and their families in a pre-game ceremony. Verdigris’ players gifted each Regent Prep senior with a bouquet of flowers in a unique gesture of sportsmanship.

The Rams opened the first set on a 7-1 run, prompting a Verdigris timeout. Regent’s lead ballooned to 12-3, then 17-6 as Verdigris used its second timeout. The Rams escaped the first set 25-13.

Regent has defeated Verdigris in three of four matchups this season, but in their last meeting Sept. 9 at the Catoosa Port City Classic, the Cardinals “really took it to” the Rams in a 2-0 win, Regent Coach Mike Christie said.

Failing in the first set Tuesday night reignited the Cardinals, who took their first lead of the game 14-13 in the second set. They kept their feet on the pedal to a 25-19 Equalizing set win.

The 4A contenders played each other score-for-score and run-for-run in the third set, with neither displaying a clear advantage for most of the set. Trailing 8-7, Regent blistered the Cardinals defense on a 5-0 run. The Cardinals stormed back to retake the lead at 17-16.

“That’s a great team we just played,” Christie said. “Defensively, we’ve grown, and it’s just a matter of us limiting our mistakes.”

Regent stood its ground and claimed the set 25-21.

“We definitely know where they (Verdigris) are covering. We know where they’re not, and we just attacked their weaknesses,” Drake said. “I think we did a really good job with that tonight.”

The fourth set resembled the first. Verdigris Retired a timeout as Regent went ahead 9-2, but the Cardinals could not halt the Rams’ momentum as they rolled to a 25-12 win.

“We lost to them once at the Catoosa Tournament, not our best game,” Drake said. “I think this gives us confidence to come out, we know the type of team we are and we know we can go out there and win it all.”

“I think there’s about six teams that could win it in 4A. It’s a deep, deep class,” Christie said. “But definitely, it could be us, too.”

The Rams travel to Edmond to play No. 4 Oklahoma Christian School on Oct. 4. The Cardinals have matches against Oklahoma Union and Skiatook to close the regular season.