Elks place third on All-District first team

Jan. 9—Elkhart Elks Lamont Smith, Bryant Lipsey and Jayden Chapman were named to the District 13-3A Division II All-District first team.

Chapman shone in his sophomore year for the Elks with 58 receptions, 826 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Chapman was named Pizza Hut’s Week 5 Top Performer after going for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 11 receptions during the game against White Oak.

Smith received first-team praise on the Offensive line for the second consecutive year. He posted 25 pancakes, graded out at 96% and allowed one sack on the year at Offensive tackle. Smith was also named to the first-team defensive line after recording 52 total tackles, three sacks, 13 hurries, six tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

Lipsey finished as one of the Elks leading tacklers and was honored as a first-team linebacker. Jackson Denney also represented their linebacking core on the second-team defense.

Running back Taylor Stafford and quarterback Trystyn Tidrow were named to the All-District second team. Stafford enjoyed his best day of the season in a 64-22 win over Florence in week nine when he ran for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

Tidrow was a multi-week Pizza Hut Top Performer for the Elks. He finished with 1,723 yards passing and 17 touchdowns, while adding 322 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He had one of the most dynamic performances of the season against White Oak when he passed for 420 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Pablo Rodarte, Lipsey, Slade Hall and Tyler Stafford were Honorable Mention Offensive players. Taylor Stafford, Chapman and Erick Lira were Honorable mention defense.