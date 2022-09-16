Elks Golf Scramble Hits the Links This Weekend | News, Sports, Jobs

photo by: Eric Ayres

WHEELING — The Elks Panhandle Lodge No. 74 will host its annual Charity golf scramble this Sunday, Sept. 18, at Paradise Hills Golf Course in Yorkville.

This year’s event will be the Elks Lodge’s 18thth annual golf scramble. The annual outing is an important fundraiser for the organization, as it generates funds that are used to provide scholarships to area students and for donations to local charitable organizations.

Over the last five years, each of the annual events has helped raise more than $10,000 through sponsorships and participation in the scramble. It’s also a fun way to help young people in the community and local service organizations while taking advantage of a chance to get out to enjoy a day on the golf course as summer transitions to fall.

For more information about sponsorships for the tournament, teams or individual holes, or for registration information for the golf scramble, contact Bob West at 304-551-4864 or Shawn Donaldson at 304-780-7887.