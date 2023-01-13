Elko native added to University of Nevada men’s golf staff

University of Nevada Athletics



RENO — Nevada Men’s Golf Head Coach Trake Carpenter has announced the addition of Brian Seal to his staff as a Volunteer Assistant Coach.

Seal will join the Pack Men’s Golf program ahead of the spring season, and his primary responsibilities will include strengthening relationships within the Reno golf community, organizing special events, and assisting with fundraising and alumni/donor relations.

“Brian has been a tremendous resource for me during my transition to Nevada, and as I have gotten to know him better it became a no-brainer for me to have him be involved with our program in an official capacity,” said Carpenter. “He bleeds silver and blue and is a regular at various Nevada Sporting events. His wide variety of experience in golf and tremendous people skills are a huge addition to Nevada men’s golf. I’m excited to work with him and further strengthen the relationship between our team and the greater Reno community.”

Seal brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Nevada Men’s Golf program. Seal currently holds the role of Director of Player Development at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, where he has played a vital role in the continued success and development of the club. Seal founded the Montreux Player Development Academies, establishing the Montreux Junior Academy in 2020, followed by the adult academy in 2021.

Seal is also responsible for developing a learning environment and program for fellow instructors and students that has been highly successful, leading to massive improvements in students’ scores.

Prior to taking a position at Montreux, Seal was the PGA Assistant Golf Professional at the Las Vegas Country Club in Las Vegas, Nevada from 2017-2018. While in that position, Seal oversaw all day-to-day activities in the pro shop and assisted in the planning and installation of the club’s junior golf program, which increased club attendance by 21 percent.

Before joining the staff at The Las Vegas Country Club, Seal spent 11 years working at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Seal began at Southern Highlands working in member services before being promoted to PGA Assistant Golf Professional in 2009, followed by PGA Head Professional in 2014.

As the Head Professional of the club, Seal oversaw all day-to-day operations of the golf shop and golf professional staff, Coordinated special member events, and worked with Las Vegas Strip casino marketing staffs for VIP experiences and general customer needs, among others responsibilities. During his time as the head professional, Southern Highlands saw record Merchandise sales, as well as an increase in player rounds and professional staff lessons.

Seal attended college at UNLV and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Recreation with an emphasis in Professional Golf Management in 2009.

Seal will now bring his experience to the Nevada Men’s Golf program, as the Pack will seek to compete for a Mountain West Championship this spring.

