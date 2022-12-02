Elkins Twins showcasing work in D&E Senior Art Show | News, Sports, Jobs

ELKINS — Twin Sisters Savannah and Katyanna “Kat” Metheny of Elkins will share the spotlight in exhibiting their works at the Davis & Elkins College Senior Art Show. The Division of Creative Arts will host the event from 6-8 pm today in the Myles Center for the Arts, Paull Gallery.

Savannah Metheny’s exhibit, titled “A World Without Color,” includes prints, paintings, photographs and drawings. Her idea for the collection was to take color away from our everyday experience and show the beauty she sees in the monochromatic nuances of black and white imagery.

“This show is meant to give you a unique perspective of the world we call home,” Savannah Metheny said. “When you take the color away from everything you are looking at it allows you to see things you may not have noticed normally. I enjoy the rich highlights, the deep shadows and the dramatic effect of light on objects that create rich tonal values ​​of black, white and grays.”

“A Walk Through Nature” is the title of Kat Metheny’s exhibit which includes prints, paintings and photographs. In her works, she expresses what the world of nature means to her and how it is tied to Memories from her youth of running in the grass, taking a walk through the woods, hearing the sounds of Birds and insects, and smelling the Fragrance of flowers and plants around her.

“In this show, I want to provide the sense of peace and relaxation I experience by capturing the beauty of nature in some of my favorite places,” she said.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided.

“These two students have worked hard on their show and have had to weather many obstacles to get where they are,” said Assistant Professor of Art Kevin M. Woodcock. “I am very proud of their tenacity to persevere through it all and keep smiling and emanating a positive attitude, I will miss them dearly.”