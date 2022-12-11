Elkhart flag football team invited to NFL Pro Bowl

ELKHART, Ind. — It’s not often you get an invitation to participate in the NFL pro-bowl festivities.

A nine-year-old flag football team who played and won in multiple tournaments this year – got an invite to play in the NFL flag Championship at the pro-bowl in Las Vegas, but it wasn’t just any invite for the Elkhart Cowboys .

The Elkhart Cowboys waited with anticipation – for the special announcement from their head coach – showed them the surprise.

The special invite from the Colts, didn’t bring out an excessive celebration from the Elkhart Cowboys but make no doubt about it, they’re ready to get to work.

“It’s a big opportunity for us to show how we play and show others around the world what we do on the field,” said the players.

“It takes a lot of work to get to this tournament so it’s awesome. I’m lost for words on it,” said head coaches Stephanie and David Garcia.

The boys have some of the best talent in the Midwest and with talent comes great character.

However, I may have caused some confusion, when trying to figure out what NFL players they relate to.

“They’re Brotherhood is just awesome and they just come with it and they’re always fidgety and ready to go. We don’t have any shy one’s here,” said coaches Stephanie and David Garcia.

Even at the age of 9 – the Cowboys know the stakes are high – and you don’t end up here by luck.

“Every team has won a regional that we’re going against. We’re lucky to be picked,” the players said.

At the end of the day – the boys are grateful – and ready to roll.