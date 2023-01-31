Elizabeth Toth named director of football operations

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Head Coach Nick Hill announced today that Elizabeth Toth has been named director of football operations for Saluki football. Previously, Toth served two seasons as director of operations and player development for Division II Quincy.

“We’re really excited to have Elizabeth on board,” Hill said. “Every position is really important, but for me as head coach, maybe the most important position is getting the ops position right. That person can take things off my plate. Through the interview process, her organizational skills and passion for football stood out. “

Prior to Quincy, Toth worked as a student intern with Eastern Michigan from 2018-21, starting in the program’s video department her freshman year. Toth added a recruiting internship in 2019 and was responsible for organizing and leading recruiting visits for 300+ people during home games. Her efforts helped produce two of the highest rated recruiting classes in program history.

Toth spent her last semester at Eastern Michigan working as an operations intern with the program’s chief-of-staff. Her responsibilities included maintaining the program’s database, tracking team activities for NCAA compliance purposes, and assisting with strategic initiatives.