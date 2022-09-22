Elite ‘BGO’ Helped Patrick Peterson Block 4th Career Field Goal

Peterson had to perfectly time his burst. Taking a sixth step, he noted, wouldn’t have given him a chance at the ball.

Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson each shared respect for Peterson’s dedication to special teams, as well as lamented the lack of execution on offense following the turnover.

“After I saw the play later that night, I was like, ‘Dang, P., OK – you’re still blocking field goals!’ He was like, ‘Man, I’ve still got it.’ It’s just good to have him there still competing, just being the Veteran that he is,” Jefferson said. “That could have shaken up the whole game, going down there and scoring off of that. We’ve just gotta keep counting on those types of plays and try to score off those types of plays on offense.”

Interestingly, Daniels said he almost took Peterson off the field goal block unit prior to the season.

They opted against it, though, upon seeing Peterson’s excitement about being involved.

“He came to me and said … ‘I’ve got good first step burst, still, to come off the edge.’ And I said, ‘You’re right. You do,’ ” Daniels recounted.

“Typically, we like to sub out our starting Corners and our starting safeties and put in the backups. That really was going to be [Kris Boyd’s] role coming off the edge, but P2 commanded it and said, ‘Nah, this is me and I want to do it,’ ” Daniels continued. “Which is why after he [blocked it Monday], he came and said, ‘I told you I’ve still got it!’ “

Add field goal blocking to Peterson’s extensive résumé.

And since he appears to do just about everything, should the Vikings try him on punt block?

OK, don’t get too far ahead of yourself.