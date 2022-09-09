ELITE AUCTIONS Announces October 1 Auction of Former Golf Pro & Commentator Mark Lye’s $4.250 million golf club Mansion in Naples, FL

We’re very excited to be helping Mr. Lye sell what will be his third luxury property sold with Elite Auctions.

ELITE AUCTIONS, a leader in non-distressed luxury real estate and Yacht auctions, announced the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial, and undeveloped real estate listings selling at auction without reserve.

Going to the auction block October 1 is 28090 Castellano Way, a four bedroom, five bath luxury residence located within the exclusive 1,700-acre, gated, master-planned community Mediterra, in north Naples, FL.

This marks the third luxury property Mr. Lye has sold at auction through ELITE AUCTIONS, joining 16763 Prato Way, in 2018, and in 2020, 6230 Lightbourn Way, both in Naples.

28090 Castellano Way is currently listed at $4,250,000 according to publicly accessible real estate data sources.

Some of the more notable features of the home include a guest Cabana with full bath, kitchenette, private entry and attached three-car garage, an expansive Lanai with a pool and spa overlooking the water, and impact-resistant sliding glass doors that open the entire rear of the residence to the screened lanai.

Commenting on the announcement, Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions said, “We’re very excited to be helping Mr. Lye sell what will be his third luxury property sold with Elite Auctions. To us, there’s not a better compliment we can receive than repeat clientele who come back to us and say, ‘We love what you were able to do for us last time, you’ve got a great team, and it’s obvious you know what you’re doing, so Let’s do it again.’”

28090 Castellano Way is available for private Tours only by reservation, weekends from 1 pm until 4 pm beginning Saturday, September 10 through Sunday, September 25. To pre-register to bid, or to schedule a tour, call 844-94-ELITE or email [email protected]

The auction will be held on-site at the property, Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 11 am EDT, with registration beginning at 9 am. Remote bids will be accepted by phone. Broker participation is encouraged.

About ELITE AUCTIONS



ELITE AUCTIONS has marketed more than $2 billion of high-value luxury real estate and luxury yachts for auction, accelerating the sale of luxury assets for many notable and famous sellers. Its luxury home auction team is dedicated to helping Sellers achieve the best value for their property and secure a time-certain sale.