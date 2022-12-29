Elite ’24 LB TJ Capers Includes Louisville in Top Five

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Louisville football program made tremendous strides out on the recruiting trail during the 2023 cycle, and it seems that head Coach Jeff Brohm and his new staff are primed to keep that momentum going heading into the future.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus outside linebacker TJ Capers, one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024, trimmed his list of top schools from 12 to five on Wednesday night, with the Cardinals still in the running for his commitment. Georgia, USC, Miami and Colorado also made the cut.

