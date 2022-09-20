Eliminating poor starts is the Colorado agenda – BuffZone

An 0-3 start to the season has exposed a long list of issues with the Colorado football team.

One particular area of ​​emphasis for the Buffaloes this week as they prepare to host UCLA on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Networks) is getting out of the Gates Quicker than they’ve done in recent weeks.

