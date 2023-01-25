Elijah Griffin Set To Visit South Carolina Football

In today’s age, when it comes to recruiting in major college football, programs can’t just set their sights on the upcoming class. If you wish to lead your team to the top of the mountain, you must get your foot in the door early with future recruits. That’s exactly what head Coach Shane Beamer and South Carolina’s football staff have done with Elijah Griffin.

Griffin is one of the top prospects in the entire country for the 2025 recruiting cycle and lives in Savannah, which is only 132 miles away from the University of South Carolina.

