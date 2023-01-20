Elijah Davis Set to Bolster Line, South Carolina Football

The woes on the defensive line throughout 2022 were well-documented, and they only seemed to get worse with the departure of guys like Jordan Burch and Zacch Pickens. Although the line did suffer many losses over the off-season, the under-the-radar transfer of top JUCO prospect Elijah Davis should provide depth and talent to a position area that is lacking.

With the overwhelming talent that South Carolina hauled in through the transfer portal, it is no surprise that some moves went relatively unnoticed. One of those moves was the transfer of Elijah Davis from East Mississippi Community College. Davis, a native of Wagener, South Carolina, was one of the most acclaimed JUCO transfer prospects in 2023. 247 Sports ranked Davis as the fourth-best JUCO transfer in the nation.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button