Blackfish: Elias Pettersson’s first SHL goal, Danila Klimovich finding his scoring touch, and Lucas Forsell’s tremendous possession numbers

We are back with another Weekly Blackfish Prospect Report to inform you on everything that happened in the world of Vancouver Canucks prospects.

With the World Juniors just around the corner, it’s an exciting time for the prospects.

Let’s dive into the week that was for the Canucks’ prospect pool.

Lucas Forsell had a big game on Friday in the Allsvenskan. They had five shots on net and scored a goal in a 6-3 win.

Forsell had great possession numbers in Friday’s game, holding a 73% Corsi and controlling 85% of expected goals in the big win. They had 17:45 of ice time, 13:55 of which was at even strength.

On top of his strong game on Friday, Forsell played on Wednesday and was held off the scoresheet but played 17:10 in the game and had a 64% Corsi with a 79% control of expected goals.

Forsell has a positive Corsi and a positive control of expected goals in each of his last five Allsvenskan games and is starting to find a groove and more ice time with the Allsvenskan team that he is loaned to.

Switching to the SHL, Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) was putting in work ahead of the World Juniors, he has been playing a lot more minutes in the SHL of late and he finally broke through with his first career SHL goal on Thursday as he played a career-high 15:23.

Pettersson had a good week for controlling the share of expected goals, he had two games this week and in a total of 30:01 of five-on-five ice time, he had a 60.8% xGF.

We also know that Pettersson will be wearing the number 2 for Sweden at the World Juniors. Maybe the D-Petey nickname will die and he will now be known as EP2.

It was a quiet week for Filip Johansson. They had three games but didn’t find the scoresheet, notching four shots on goal through the three games.

As for Jonathan Lekkerimäki, we have learned that he has returned to practice with his Allsvenskan team and will be traveling to the maritime to begin Sweden’s World Junior camp soon. He has still not played since taking the hit to the head and suffering a concussion, but is expected to play with Sweden at the World Juniors.

Forward Connor Lockhart was serving a suspension this week for a slew foot.

Defenseman Kirill Kudryavtsev scored on a Wicked wrister after his Soo Greyhounds worked their power play passing to perfection in a 4-3 win over Owen Sound.

Kudryavtsev also picked up an assist in his other game of the week. He is now on a six-game point streak and has eight points over the six-game streak.

Defenseman Jacob Truscott picked up an assist in a 2-1 win over his Rival Michigan State on Saturday.

Truscott saw time on the potent Michigan power play. He is now up to 11 points in 19 NCAA games this season.

Aidan McDonough only had the one game on Tuesday and was held pointless in the 4-2 loss. Northeasten doesn’t play their next game until December 18th. McDonough has 10 goals and 12 assists through 16 NCAA games this season, including 14 points in his last 10 games.

Goaltender Arturs Silovs picked up his first shutout of the season on Friday in a 7-0 win over the Manitoba Moose.

Silovs made 19 saves on the night and barely got any goalie hugs after because it was a chippy one between the Canucks and Moose.

Silovs took an L in a 2-1 loss on Saturday against that same Moose team. Abbotsford now has three games in four nights this week and it’ll be very interesting to see how Silovs continues to handle the added workload now that Collin Delia is called up to the NHL and the Canucks have an ECHL goalie as their backup in the minors .

19-year-old Danila Klimovich has found his scoring touch of late. The hulking winger added a goal and an assist on Friday in his team’s 7-0 win.

Klimovich made a nice move to get around the goaltender and find the open net on his goal.

He then made a beautiful no-look, behind-the-back pass to Tristen Nielsen who followed up the pass with a beautiful move of his own to cut to the backhand and Bury the seventh and final goal of the game.

Klimovich is playing with a lot of confidence right now and is seeing that his offensive game can be generated from hard work and stronger play in the defensive zone. He’s been carrying the puck up ice and doing a good job of being more engaged in the cycle instead of being a passenger during Offensive zone possessions. Klimovich now has six points in his last six AHL games.

That wraps up our Tuesday Blackfish Prospects Report.

If there’s a prospect you’d like to hear more about, let me know in the comments, and we’ll see you all next week!