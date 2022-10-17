Eli Manning would like to be an NFL owner just under favorable circumstances

Eli Manning likes the idea of becoming an NFL owner.

It doesn’t matter if it’s the Giants or another franchise. The only requirement that Eli Manning seeks is to have favorable conditions to acquire a team.

Is Eli Manning sending a message to the New York Giants?

Well, they’re not.

So Manning wants to be an NFL owner. However, they seek a favorable opportunity to acquire a football franchise and knows the Giants aren’t listening to offers.

“It’s of interest, it’s just got to be the right fit,” Eli Manning told Front Office Sports. “I don’t think the Giants are going to be for sale anytime soon.”

Even when Eli Manning Dreams about owning a team, they would love to become a Giants’ owner because “the idea of ​​joining another team that you have no history with” might take enthusiasm from Manning.

Is Eli the only Manning interested in NFL ownership?

Eli Manning commented before that Peyton Manning might acquire an NFL team before him. Nevertheless, it’s just a belief.

“Denver’s going through some stuff,” said Manning alluding to his brother, Peyton. The former Indianapolis and Broncos QB still lives in Denver after retiring from the NFL.

Eli Manning won two Super Bowls against Tom Brady. They earned $252.3 million in wages during his career as New York Giants’ QB. Eli surpassed Peyton’s earnings by a couple of million dollars.

The youngest Manning brother became part-owner of the NWSL’s NY and NJ Gotham FC and is a partner at a private equity firm.