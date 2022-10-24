Eli Manning Stressed Out On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning walks on the pitch before an NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena.

HARRISON, NJ – AUGUST 28: Former NFL New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning New York Giants, part of the Gotham FC ownership group, walks on the pitch before the National Women’s Soccer League match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Angel City FC at Red Bull Arena on August 28, 2022 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Ira L. Black – Corbis/Getty Images)

Watching your favorite football team play can be pretty stressful.

Eli Manning is certainly learning that this year. After decades of playing football, and a couple of years of watching a lowly Giants team lose most of its games, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is finally watching a playoff contender.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button