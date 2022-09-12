Eli Brooks returning to York for basketball fundraiser Thursday

Former Spring Grove basketball star Eli Brooks will be front and center at a fundraiser at Central York on Thursday.

The Eli Brooks Fundraising Event will take place from 5 to 9 pm Thursday at the former Central York High School basketball gym, located at 1100 Columbia Avenue. The event will raise money for local athletes in need of new sneakers, with 20% of the proceeds going to the cause.

Brooks, who played at Michigan from 2017-22, will be on hand to participate in drills with kids who sign up, discuss his basketball career and take time for pictures and autographs. The community will also see a first look at the concepts for the recreational facility to be built at the former Central York football stadium.

General admission is free to those who register online at inchandco.com/inch-sports and will be $10 at the door. For $30, players from ages 7-18 can purchase a VIP Player Pass to participate in drills with Brooks. The dunk contest at 5:30 pm will be open to competitors of all ages, with registration set at $10.

The fundraiser will also feature a DJ and food trucks with offerings from Taqueria El Camino and On the Moove, which will give away a free milkshake per North York Resident (with proof of address) between 5 and 6.

Brooks has been no stranger to York County; just last month, they visited an outdoor court at Spring Grove and signed autographs and played knockout with local kids. As the first player from York County to make an NBA summer league team, Brooks knows he can make an impact with his status in the community. And he’s continuing to do just that.