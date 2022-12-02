Eleven Soccer Student-Athletes Represent Penn on CSC Academic All-District Teams

PHILADELPHIA – Eleven members of the University of Pennsylvania soccer teams have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District® Teams, for their achievements in the classroom in addition to on the pitch.

In order to be eligible for the honor, the student-athlete must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.50 or higher and be a starter/key player on their team.

For this season, Seniors Nick Christoffersen , Isaac McGinnis Jack Roesner and Nick Schimbeno as well as sophomore Leo Burney earned Academic All-District selections for the Quaker men. On the Women’s side, Seniors Sizzy Lawton and Peyton Raun as well as Juniors Ginger Fontenot , Paige Kenton , Maya Leschly and Lauren Teuschl all earned the honors.

This is the first career selection for all 11 student-athletes. These selections are the first for the men since 2011 and the first for the women since 2013.

Christoffersen, a second-team All-Ivy selection, has concentrations in Finance at Wharton. The only keeper in the conference with a goals-against average of 1.000 (0.77), he started all 18 matches and posted seven shutouts, helping Penn to a 13-win season – tied for second-most in a season in program history – and the Ivy League Championship at 6-1-0.

McGinnis majors in Economics and earned first-team All-Ivy honors this season after totaling three goals and three assists for the Quakers. A team captain for the second straight season, the true two-way midfielder helped make Penn one of the top teams in the nation at both ends of the pitch.

Rosener earned second-team All-Ivy honors as well as Academic All-Ivy. The computer science major was third on the team, playing 1,557 of 1,640 minutes, and part of a four-man back line that started all 18 matches together and held opponents under one goal per match.

Schimbeno, a Philosophy, Politics & Economics (PPE) major, was another Pivotal member of the back line unit who, like his position-mates, made his presence felt on the Offensive end. He scored the tying goal in an early-season Philly Soccer Six match with Temple and scored the go-ahead goal in the NCAA second-round match with Syracuse.

Burney, just a sophomore, proved his first-team All-Ivy selection last season was just a sign of things to come. The Ivy League’s Defensive Player of the Year, Burney played 1,616 minutes, second on the team to only

Christoffersen, and finished fourth on the team with five goals including the winning scores in Ivy League matches against Yale and Cornell.

Fontenot, a second-team All-Ivy and Academic All-Ivy selection, saw the fourth-most minutes as she started in all 15 matches she played in 2022. She helped Anchor a back line that limited the opposition to one or fewer goals in 12 matches. She recorded her only shot of the season in Penn’s scoreless draw with Temple to open the year.

Kenton started in 14 of 15 matches played including all 90 minutes in 11 matches. Seven of her 14 total shots were on goal, including a season-high four shots in a 1-1 draw with Navy.

Lawton, a second-team All-Ivy selection, led the Penn offense in points (12), goals (4), and assists (4). Half of her goals were game-winners as she scored the winning tallies against Stony Brook and Fairleigh Dickinson. Lawton Assisted on goals that helped Rally Penn to draws against Saint Mary’s, #16 Harvard and Cornell.

Leschly started in all 12 matches she played before being sidelined by an injury to end her season. She recorded a pair of shots on goal, against Stony Brook and Harvard. Leschly helped Anchor a defense that limited its opponents to one or fewer goals in 10 matches.

Raun was on the pitch for the entire 2022 season for the Quakers, as she led the team in minutes played. She recorded three points, her goal and assist coming in back-to-back matches. Raun recorded her first career goal in a 1-1 draw at Villanova, and three days later she tallied an assist on Lauren Teuschl’s opening goal in a 2-1 win against Lehigh.

Teuschl made 13 starts and recorded 13 shots on goal. She was one of three players with multiple goals on the season, as she scored in Penn’s wins against Lehigh and Stony Brook. Teuschl also tallied an assist against Stony Brook.



