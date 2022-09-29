Eleven joined Women’s basketball in the 2022-23 season

Eleven new recruits have made their way to Powell to join the Northwest Women’s basketball program heading into its second season under Coach Lauren Davis.

One familiar face to supporters in Powell will be guard Roxanne Rogers who will make her way to the Trappers from Pinedale.

“Roxanne is going to bring leadership and a strong basketball IQ to our program,” Davis said.

Rogers was a three-time All-State selection for 3A and scored more than 1,000 points while helping lead the Wranglers to the state tournament.

Another guard joining the Trappers will be Kamber Good Luck, who is making her way down to Powell from Hardin, Montana.

“Kamber is going to bring a style of play that I love,” Davis said. “She is a hard worker and has such confidence on the court and I need that coming from a freshman.”

Good Luck is a two-time All-State selection from Montana, a state Champion and scored more than 1,000 points for Hardin.

Tyne Killip is bringing her talents north from Severance, Colorado, to bring athleticism as a guard for the Trappers.

Killip comes in as a guard who averaged nine points and nine rebounds during her senior season.

Ana Knight will make her way over from Arco, Idaho, where she averaged nearly 11 points and seven rebounds her senior season as a guard.

“She is a good fit for our team because of her quickness, physicality, work ethic and strength,” Davis said. “She finishes through contact, and is not afraid to play against girls bigger than her. She can handle the ball well and shoot outside well.”

Another player making her way over from Idaho will be guard Layla VonBerndt, who comes to Powell from Dietrich.

She was an All-Conference selection her senior season.

The final two Idaho recruits are a post player from Sugar-Salem, Nataliyah Nead, and Ashly Botz, of Fairfield.

Botz averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game her senior season, while Nead helped lead Sugar-Salem to a state title.

“Ashly is going to be a great addition to our program,” Davis said. “She comes from a basketball family, and understands what it takes to be great.”

Marin Abe is a transfer to Northwest. She comes to Powell from Japan by way of Genesee Community College in Batavia, New York.

She averaged 12.9 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Abe was an All-Conference and All-Region first team selection last season.

Batoul Khaleefah is an international Recruit from the United Kingdom, who will come to the Trappers as a distributor.

Another international recruit is Yaiza Lopez from Spain, a long guard who Davis said is a great shooter along with being a great defender.

The final Recruit for Northwest is another Spaniard, Jimena Cabeza, who Davis said is another shifty guard to join the Trapper rotation.

These recruits have joined Darla Hernandez and Nayeli Acosta as the two returnees from a 14-14 roster a year ago.

Preseason games for the Trappers begin Oct. 8, leading up to the first regular season game at Williston State College in Williston, North Dakota, on Nov. 1.