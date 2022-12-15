Eleven Football Players Garner All-America, All-MAC honors from Phil Steele Magazine
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Led by four First Team selections, a total of 11 Central Michigan football players earned a spot on the Phil Steele Magazine All-MAC team, while senior defensive lineman Thomas Income was selected as an Honorable mention All-American, the publication announced on Thursday.
Earning First Team All-MAC honors were Incoom, a senior Offensive lineman James Kimbroughsophomore defensive back Donte Kentand sophomore punter Luke Elzinga.
Taking home Second Team All-MAC Accolades was junior long snapper Franklin Lama. Earning Third Team All-MAC status were junior tight end Joel Wilson and redshirt freshman punt returner Jordyn Williams.
Four players—sophomore running back Lew Nichols, senior defensive tackle Robi Stuarta sophomore linebacker Kyle Morettiand sophomore defensive back Trey Jones—all earned Fourth Team All-MAC honors.
Phil Steele Magazine announced its entire FBS All-America Teams. The team was picked as part of the 2022 Phil Steele FBS Magazine, an online-only magazine. The team was selected by members of the Magazine with input from league personnel. All-America and All-MAC teams can be found at this link.
