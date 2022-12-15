Eleven Football Players Garner All-America, All-MAC honors from Phil Steele Magazine

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich.—Led by four First Team selections, a total of 11 Central Michigan football players earned a spot on the Phil Steele Magazine All-MAC team, while senior defensive lineman Thomas Income was selected as an Honorable mention All-American, the publication announced on Thursday.

Earning First Team All-MAC honors were Incoom, a senior Offensive lineman James Kimbrough sophomore defensive back Donte Kent and sophomore punter Luke Elzinga .

Taking home Second Team All-MAC Accolades was junior long snapper Franklin Lama . Earning Third Team All-MAC status were junior tight end Joel Wilson and redshirt freshman punt returner Jordyn Williams .

Four players—sophomore running back Lew Nichols, senior defensive tackle Robi Stuart a sophomore linebacker Kyle Moretti and sophomore defensive back Trey Jones —all earned Fourth Team All-MAC honors.

Phil Steele Magazine announced its entire FBS All-America Teams. The team was picked as part of the 2022 Phil Steele FBS Magazine, an online-only magazine. The team was selected by members of the Magazine with input from league personnel. All-America and All-MAC teams can be found at this link.

