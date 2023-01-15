Eleven area players named to 2023 North Mississippi all-star soccer teams

Eleven players from the Golden Triangle region were selected for the 2023 North Mississippi All-Star soccer games.

Both all-star games will be played at Itawamba Community College on Feb. 9, beginning with the girls at 5:30 pm The boys match will take place at 7:30 pm

Five girls and six boys saw their names come up on the East rosters, with Starkville High School having the most representatives across the board with five selections.

From the girls side, Seniors Emma Wilson and Julia McPherson were selected. Wilson, a midfielder, and McPherson, primarily a defender, have been veteran leaders and key cogs for the Jackets.

On the boys side, Micah King, Soren Voges-Haupt and Tony Shin were selected. Voges-Haupt, a senior, leads Starkville in goals and assists this season, averaging around a goal per match.

Shin, a sophomore, and King, a junior, have also been among the top Playmakers for the Jackets this season.

Caledonia was up next with four selections, split evenly between the boys and girls teams. Aven Matthews and Lauren Brown were selected to the girls roster with Brown, a senior, helping to headline the list as one of the Cavaliers’ unquestioned leaders.

Braden Walters and Logan Burges will be representing the Cavs on the boys team. Burges is also a senior for Caledonia and is part of a robust senior class this season.

New Hope rounds out the selections with two representatives: Caleigh Carter for the girls team and Josh Wilcox for the boys. Carter is a senior for the Trojans, while Wilcox is a junior.