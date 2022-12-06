Elevated snack bar part of RSF Association’s plans to improve golf club campus

At its Dec. 1 meeting, the Rancho Santa Fe Association board got its first look at some early rough concepts for a new and improved snack bar at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

The snack bar project will involve demolishing the existing building and completely reimagining the space. Ocio Design Group envisions a family-friendly, casual dining and gathering space with bi-fold doors to embrace an indoor-outdoor feel, an outdoor pizza oven, a lawn for kids to play on and a digitized scoreboard to track course action. The versatile space might have the capacity for about 75 people.

Director Phil Trubey said as it will be a much nicer area, the snack bar has the potential to attract a lot more people. Marketing and branding will be important, he said, encouraging giving the place a new name and a logo. Director Scott Thurman jokingly pitched the name “Scotty’s”.

The improved snack bar is just one part of the first phase of Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club campus improvements, including a renovated clubhouse restaurant. Plans there include capitalizing on the outdoor patio, Enhancing the bar, opening the space up to better host events and perhaps even creating theme rooms, all within the existing footprint.

The board is set to approve the expenditure request for the snack bar and restaurant design at its January meeting, as well as discuss project funding and the operations model. Early estimates for the cost of the upgrades are about $3 million for the snack bar and $5.4 to $6 million for the restaurant.

Assistant Manager Dominique Albrecht said the campus is a shared asset and the goal is for it to truly become a hub for the community: “It should be an accessible, inviting space for all community members,” she said.

Since board approval in September, Ocio has been developing a comprehensive plan for Revitalizing the entire golf club campus. The restaurant and snack bar are the current priorities, but they are also considering parking lot improvements and the feasibility of a fitness center and additional courts at the RSF Tennis Club.

The campus Improvements are a few years out—an early timeline projects that the snack bar could be completed in 2025 and the restaurant in 2026.

Once the design for the snack bar and restaurant are flushed out, there will be town halls for community feedback and Art Jury review. A dedicated website is also planned for the community to track the project.