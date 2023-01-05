Elevate your next round with this magnetic golf speaker

We especially love this magnetic speaker for its slim design, classic color options and golfy design touches. Courtesy

On-course music has come a long way in the past few years. First we were just using our iPhones. Some of us then got speakers to clip to our bags or throw in the basket behind the seat. Now you can forget the clip. You don’t have to worry about muffled sound coming from underneath a towel or headcover.

These things are magnetic!

They connect directly to your golf cart. This is obviously an ideal feature for riders, but will also come in handy during your next beach trip, barbecue or tailgate.

Blue Tees isn’t the only brand to dabble in the magnetic speaker market, but we especially love their version for its slim design, classic color options (black, white and navy) and golfy design touches. Use the button below to get one while supplies last.

Blue Tees The Player Magnetic Speaker