Eleonora Buratto Headlines Palau de les Arts’ ‘Anna Bolena’

(Credit: Dario Acosta)

Eleonora Buratto is set to make her role debut as “Anna Bolena” in Donizetti’s masterpiece.

The Italian soprano will sing the role at the Palau de les Arts in Valencia, Spain.

The production, which opens on Oct. 1 will run through Oct. 13, will be conducted by Maurizio Benini.

In a statement, the soprano said, “in my annus mirabilis, rich with debuts I’ve long aspired to, special recognition such as the Abbiati Award, and also with personal happiness, I also have the privilege of singing for the first time as ‘Anna Bolena.’ As an Italian artist, I greatly appreciate everything that was done in the second half of the twentieth century during the so-called Donizetti Renaissance. It was ‘Anna Bolena’ in particular that has become a banner for Donizetti’s modern-day success, after it was rediscovered at the Liceu in Barcelona in 1947, one hundred years after the inauguration of the Spanish Theater with this same opera, then performed in 1956 in Donizetti’s city of birth and brought back permanently to the stage thanks to the memorable revival the following year at La Scala, with the Magical Quartet made up of Maria Callas, Gianandrea Gavazzeni, Luchino Visconti and Nicola Benois.”

She added, “I love this role and am passionately involved in the vision of the creative team led by Maestro Maurizio Benini and stage director Jetske Mijnssen, in which we emphasize the solitude of Anna, who is denied the chance to bid farewell to her daughter . The queen dies alone, in the throes of her visions, victim to her Madness born of the pain of unrequited love and humiliation.”

The soprano concluded by adding that she will be at the Palau de les Arts for the next three years singing the complete Tudor trilogy.

“Anna Bolena” is set to star Alex Esposito, Silvia Tro Santafé, Ismael Jordi, Jorge Franco, Nadezhda Karyazina, and Gerard Farreras.